Millions of T-Mobile users' data compromised in a hack attack

Consumer credit monitoring firm Experian said yesterday that it had experienced a massive data breach, resulting in the theft of user data of more than 15 million T-Mobile US users.

According to a report by Reuters, the company noticed the breach on one of its servers on September 15. The server stored information about approximately 15 million people which had signed up for the service in the past two years.

The data stolen includes names, addresses, birth dates, Social Security numbers, drivers license numbers and passport numbers.

Connecticut's attorney general said he will launch an investigation into the breach.

T-Mobile CEO says he is infuriated with Experian, but at this point his focus is only on assisting those whose data had been stolen.

"Obviously I am incredibly angry about this data breach and we will institute a thorough review of our relationship with Experian," T-Mobile Chief Executive John Legere said in a note to customers posted on the company's website. "But right now my top concern and first focus is assisting any and all consumers affected."

Some people have reached out to Legere on Twitter and told him they don’t want credit protection from a company that had been breached. Legere responded by promising to seek alternatives.

"I hear you," he said on Twitter. "I am moving as fast as possible to get an alternate option in place by tomorrow."

Experian said the breach did not affect its vast consumer credit database, and Legere said no payment card or banking information was taken.