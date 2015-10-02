Works with Nest expands to integrate Weave language

Google had two Internet of Things announcements at I/O this year, Project Brillo and Weave. Brillo is intended for large scale IoT developments, while Weave is a common language for all smart devices to speak to each other.

Even though Google made no mention of the partnership with Nest on Weave, the language is now apparently under the smart home subsidiary’s control. It announced earlier this week that ‘Nest Weave’ will work with its third-party program, Works with Nest.

The company will make Weave public, allowing any developer or engineer with a smart idea to integrate with the language. This essentially makes all smart home devices compatible with one another, provided developers work to make the device operable.

Weave should also bring new devices into the smart home world, devices unable to have always-on WiFi connections and limited battery life. The simple coding means devices only need to wake up when other devices react to a change.

The language will be available as part of the Works with Nest program, which is now used by 11,000 developers. It is the largest smart home platform is the world, quite far ahead of Apple’s HomeKit.

Along with the announcement of Weave going public in 2016, Nest announced a new API for the Nest Cam, allowing third party developers to integrate with the home security cam.

Nest showed off the potential of Weave by announcing a partnership with Yale, a well known door lock manufacturer. The two companies have partnered to create a secure lock that can profile people at your door, create combinations for family and guests, and offer high levels of encryption so people can’t “hack” into the door.