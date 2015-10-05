Apple is most valuable brand in the world, followed by Google

Which brand is the most valuable in the world? That would be Apple, according to the rankings just released by Interbrand.

Yes, Apple is top of the tree not just in terms of tech brands, but all companies in the world. Apple is valued at $170 billion (£112 billion) by the sixteenth Best Global Brands annual report, a huge increase of 43 per cent compared to last year.

Google is in second place, with a valuation of $120 billion (£79 billion), and it’s the third year in a row that both these companies have been number one and two.

Coca-Cola is the biggest non-tech brand at number three, valued at $78 billion (£51 million), with Microsoft behind it on $67 billion (£44 billion). IBM holds the number five spot with a $65 billion (£43 billion) brand valuation.

So yes, four out of the top five brands in the world are tech companies, and Samsung is also in the top 10 at number seven, with Amazon at number ten – that’s the first time the online retailing giant has made it into the top ten.

When it comes to the top 100, tech brands dominate making up a third of these, with two new tech firms making it into the top 100 for the first time. These are PayPal at number 97, and Lenovo at 100.

As for Facebook, the social network was actually the fastest rising company in the top 100, making it up to number 23 this year, so still somewhat adrift of the big boys.

Jez Frampton, Interbrand’s CEO, commented: “The Best Global Brands report examines what it takes for brands to succeed in today’s hyper-fragmented world. As people demand immediate, personalised and tailored experiences, business and brands need to move at the speed of life. Many of the brands in this year’s Top 100 are so intuitively aligned with people’s priorities, that they are able to seamlessly integrate into their everyday lives.”