Cloud Lending Solutions reaches $10million in funding after latest round

Another big hit for one of our newest Level39 members, Cloud Lending Solutions, which has raised $8 million (£5.2 million) in a Series A venture funding round led by investor SF Capital Group, with additional investments from Cota Capital and Long Light Capital, along with current seed investors Green Visor and Epic Ventures.

The California-based company with offices in India, is the industry’s only end-to-end lending solution built natively on Salesforce.com.

It will be using the funding to support market expansion and further develop the company’s engineering and innovation capabilities.

Up and running since 2012, the company has shown incredible growth of more than 300 per cent in only the last 12 months, working now with 75 customers in more than 20 countries.

The funding is in addition to the $2 million (£1.3 million) raised during its pre-series A round in 2014, bringing the total raised to $10 million (£6.5 million).

“Over the past three years, we have continued to develop our solutions to meet our customers unique needs, acting with the same agility and speed as our technology affords their businesses,” said Snehal Fulzele, CEO, Cloud Lending Solutions.

