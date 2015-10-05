HP Flexible Capacity: Solving the IT capacity dilemma

For today's enterprises, IT has become increasingly complex. Within the datacentre, gone are the days of information silos in which servers, storage, networks, and applications operated as separate entities, with information largely locked away.

Datacentres increasingly are adopting virtualised and converged infrastructures to deliver solutions on what IDC calls the 3rd Platform — IT services centered on cloud, social, mobile, and analytics technologies. As information fuels the business, line-of-business (LOB) managers are placing unprecedented demands on IT for capacity

One possible solution is HP Flexible Capacity, which answers all the key issues that surround the IT capacity dilemma. To shed more light for businesses, HP has created an infographic to illustrate the advantages that come with Flexible Capacity.

The full infographic can be found below.