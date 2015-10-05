iPhone 6s sales figures disappoint in Japan

Recent sales figures are suggesting that the iPhone 6s launch was not the unqualified success that many thought it would be.

Although global sales of 13 million units across the first weekend of availability are likely to temper any disappointments at Apple HQ, it seems not every country was overly keen to get their hands on the new smartphone.

In Japan, where Apple has traditionally proved hugely popular, sales of the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus were down 10 to 15 per cent when compared to the same period following the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus launch window. Although Apple will want to ensure that one of its iPhone strongholds does not become dominated by its competitors, there is perhaps an explanation for the downturn in sales.

According to Japanese network operator NTT DoCoMo, the number of people queuing outside stores before launch was significantly lower than seen previously. However, the operator had informed customers of the precise dates when it would be receiving additional stock, which could account for the lukewarm initial response.

Launched late last month, the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus offer a number of slight improvements when compared to the previous iteration of Apple’s flagship handset. The handsets’ A9 processor is 70 per cent faster and 90 per cent more powerful when it comes to graphical prowess compared to last year’s A8 and both devices also boast a number of camera improvements.

Sales of the iPhone 6s in Japan may well pick up in the weeks to come, or maybe consumers are content to wait until next year and the expected launch of the iPhone 7.