Lumia 950 and 950 XL images leaked

New images of the upcoming Lumia phones have been leaked, and they show some interesting details about the upcoming Microsoft devices.

The live images of Microsoft's upcoming Lumia 950 (codenamed Cityman) and Lumia 950 XL (Talkman), together with a press render of the Lumia 550 have all been leaked, showing the devices in their full glory.

If the images are to be believed, the Lumia 950 and the Lumia 950 XL will have triple-LED flash modules at the rear, and a dual-SIM option, although NDTV says the dual-sim variant will most likely only be available in India.

The 950 will also have a circular rear camera module that also sports the flash module integrated. The 950 will also have a front flash, as well.

Both devices seem to have a rubber back panel, and both handsets can be seen sporting PureView Zeiss sensor in the live images.

To make things even better (or worse, depending on the perspective), Russian online third-party retailer Buyon started taking pre-orders for the yet unannounced devices. The listing was pulled down in the meantime, but it was spotted that the price for the Lumia 950 will be 56,990 RUB (approximately £573), while the XL will be 62990 RUB (£633).

At the same time, reliable Twitter tipster @evleaks (AKA Evan Blass) unveiled a press render of the Lumia 550. t looks similar to the Lumia 540, however, with a Windows logo on the back panel replacing the Microsoft logo seen on the Lumia 540.

The 550 should be a budget Windows 10 device.