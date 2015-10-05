Microsoft buys Havok from Intel

Microsoft has acquired 3D physics company Havok, the American software giant announced in a blog post.

Havok was previously in Intel's ownership, it added.

The company has been in the 3D physics business for 15 years working on some of the digital entertainment’s greatest achievements, such as Halo, The Elder Scrolls, Assassin’s Creed, Call of Duty, Uncharted, Dead Rising and Skylanders.

Havok’s products have also been used to drive special effects in movies such as X-Men First Class, World War Z, Harry Potter, James Bond, and The Matrix.

“As we welcome Havok to the Microsoft family, we will continue to work with developers to create great gaming experiences, and continue to license Havok’s development tools to partners,” said the Microsoft announcement. “We believe that Havok is a fantastic addition to Microsoft’s existing tools and platform components for developers, including DirectX 12, Visual Studio and Microsoft Azure.”

Microsoft says it has acquired Havok in order to “deliver great experiences” to its fans. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

“Havok is an amazing technology supplier in the games industry and the leading real-time physics creator. We saw an opportunity to acquire Havok to deliver great experiences for our fans. Throughout the company’s history, they’ve partnered with Activision, EA, Ubisoft, Nintendo, Sony, Microsoft and many others to create more than 600 games.”

Havok was founded in 1998 in Dublin, before being purchased by Intel in 2007 to accelerate its play in the gaming market. It seems as Microsoft is gearing up nicely, as it prepares to move into the virtual reality realm.