Motorola announces devices receiving Android Marshmallow

Motorola has released a list of devices set to receive Android Marshmallow, the latest update for Google’s mobile operating system, available today for manufacturers and carriers.

Android Marshmallow brings a range of new features to smartphones, including Now on Tap, an intuitive addition to Google Now that understands the context of a search within an app; Android Pay, an NFC-based mobile payments service; and Doze Mode, a deep sleep mode for the phone that extends battery life significantly.

Motorola is removing a few of its own programs on Android Marshmallow. Moto Assist will be retired, as Android Marshmallow comes with ‘Do Not Disturb’ under the sound and notifications settings. Moto Migrate will be retired, as Marshmallow offers enhanced support for backing up user data. Moto Connect is the final program dropped from the Marshmallow upgrade, with Motorola claiming many over-the-top messaging services have cropped up since the last major Android update.

The Moto devices receiving the update include:

2015 Moto X Pure Edition (3rd gen)

2015 Moto X Play

2015 Moto G (3rd gen)

2014 Moto X Pure Edition (2nd gen - US)

2014 Moto X (2nd gen - Latin America, Europe, Asia)

DROID Turbo

2014 Moto MAXX

2014 Moto Turbo

Nexus 6

No word on what devices will receive the update first, though the Nexus 6 is most likely since it runs stock Android and is sold off contract. The DROID Turbo, Moto MAXX and Moto Turbo will most likely take the longest, since it requires Verizon’s approval.

Noticeable absences include the Moto E, the Moto X (1st gen), and the Moto G (2nd gen). The first edition of the Moto X might be a bit old for the update, but it would still be able to run Android Marshmallow without too many issues.

Motorola has not released specific dates when the update will hit devices, but most should be updated by the end of the year, considering Motorola’s fast paced update in the past. Carrier oversight might slow down the process in the United States.