Whitepaper: HP datacentre care and flexible capacity: Easing the datacentre management burden

Today’s IT managers face enormous pressure and challenges in running their datacentres. The business demands constant productivity increases and new services, while IT remains responsible for balancing budget and resource constraints. Conflicting demands often put IT between a rock and a hard place.

While cloud services offer some respite from infrastructure management challenges, most businesses are compelled to keep many workloads on premises, whether for performance or security reasons. This means they must optimise their own on-premises infrastructure in order to meet business demands. Many service providers have stepped up to help enterprises manage their on-premises datacentres, including hardware vendors, managed and professional services providers, and even cloud service providers.

However, few adequately address the need to efficiently manage on-premises - and often hybrid - environments while reducing capital expenditures. Enter HP.

