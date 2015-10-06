Cloud spending set to rise to £35 billion by 2019

An increasing number of enterprises are moving away from on-premise IT infrastructure to shift to cloud-enabling IT infrastructure, IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Cloud IT Infrastructure tracker reveals.

The amount of money invested in on-premise IT infrastructure will fall by 1.6 per cent in 2015 as enterprises are on course to spend $32.6 billion (£21.4bn) on cloud-related IT infrastructure in 2015, which is 24 per cent more than in 2014.

IDC also reveals that around a third of enterprise IT spend will be invested in cloud technologies and the remainder will be used to purchase on-premise servers, storage and Ethernet switches.

The research firm predicts that enterprises will spend $12.1 billion (£7.9bn) on private cloud infrastructures, representing an increase of 15.8 per cent in 2015 compared to the previous year, and $20.5 billion (£13.5bn) on public cloud technologies, representing a 29.6 per cent year-on-year increase. This growth in the current year is expected to be seen across all regions, with the exception of central and eastern Europe due to the current political and economic instability.

According to IDC's five-year forecast, cloud infrastructure IT spending will reach $53.1 billion (£35bn) by 2019. By this time, which will account for nearly half of all enterprise IT spend.

"Users often cite the agility of IT infrastructure and economic reasons as drivers for cloud adoption, but we also expect the proliferation of next generation applications born and run in the cloud will fuel its further growth," Natalya Yezhkova, research director for storage systems at IDC said.

Photo Credit: Andy Dean Photography/Shutterstock