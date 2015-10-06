FireEye and F5 partner up to deliver comprehensive security for enterprises

FireEye has announced a global partnership with F5 Networks in order to develop, deploy and support integrated security solutions to help defend the enterprise world.

These days, enterprises are having to increasingly cope with greater security demands in terms of the cloud and BYOD, and the idea of this agreement is to produce comprehensive security solutions featuring advanced threat protection from FireEye incorporating application delivery infrastructure from F5.

Said comprehensive security solution will include network segmentation, policy management, SSL inspection, intrusion prevention and DDoS mitigation, along with many other aspects and, of course, threat protection, analytics and intelligence.

It will allow for faster reaction to any malicious activity on the network or breach of the company's defences, or that’s certainly the idea.

Steve Pataky, vice president of worldwide channels and alliances at FireEye, commented: "Our partnership with F5 addresses critical business issues for our customers – matching IT growth and security to support the business. We've consistently seen a complementary delivery cycle with F5, and now we can provide seamless joint customer engagement, as well as the support and reach necessary to protect more organisations around the world."

Jon Oltsik, senior principal analyst with the Enterprise Strategy Group, added: "Today, enterprises require a holistic security approach that defends a broad footprint. The FireEye and F5 partnership brings an important capability for security teams – the combination of detection and enforcement for data centres and applications. This partnership is a valuable way to help CISOs defend more in a simple, logical way."