Google drops the "don't be evil" motto

The best way to show the world that you're a completely different person (or company) is to change the motto which kept you running all these years.

The best example of such practice lies in none other than Google, now known as Alphabet.

Google's famous motto "Don't be evil”, conceived back in 2000 or 2001 (no one’s really sure), has disappeared from the company’s code of conduct.

“Employees of Alphabet and its subsidiaries and controlled affiliates should do the right thing—follow the law, act honorably, and treat each other with respect,” the new code reads, noticeably dropping the famous motto.

Of course, the media have reported on the change, subtly suggesting that maybe Google has given itself the green light to be just a little bit evil. Some have even gone as far as to say that Google was a little bit evil even before, suggesting that it might be a bit eviler now.

Founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin incorporated the slogan into a letter on the eve of their initial public offering in 2004:

“Google users trust our systems to help them with important decisions: medical, financial and many others,” the letter read. “Our search results are the best we know how to produce. They are unbiased and objective, and we do not accept payment for them or for inclusion or more frequent updating … We believe it is important for everyone to have access to the best information and research, not only to the information people pay for you to see.”