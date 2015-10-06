Greater capacity planning investment needed to avoid critical outages

Businesses must invest more time and money into capacity planning according to the latest research by Sumerian.

Studying attitudes across enterprise firms, the survey found that critical outages were often the result of capacity issues.

Furthermore, 94 per cent of respondents said that they were planning IT infrastructure changes but 34 per cent of these lacked the vital capacity information required to support these plans. The most common IT proposals included a technology refresh (69 per cent) and cloud migration (42 per cent). Many enterprise firms are considering moving to the cloud due to expected financial benefits, but 20 per cent of those surveyed said that the cost of cloud technology had been higher than expected.

The research also highlighted that inadequate capacity planning can leave businesses vulnerable to critical outages, which can cause both financial and reputational damage. In the previous year, for example, 85 per cent of business suffered a systems outage, with 29 per cent stemming from capacity issues. 56 per cent of firms agree that capacity planning is of increasing importance, but 45 per cent still rely on basic tools and 47 per cent added that they did not invest enough in this area.

Peter Duffy, CTO at Sumerian, believes that the results from the survey demonstrate that capacity planning needs to be a key consideration for all businesses.

“Businesses need to take the guesswork out of IT planning or face a significant risk of operational downtime, unnecessary IT spend and damaged customer relationships,” he said. “IT departments must have visibility of the entire IT estate regardless of its location and be able to accurately assess the impact of planned change to assure future service performance and support business expectations.”

One option available to businesses is to invest in capacity planning as a service (CPaaS), which looks to provide a more accurate and flexible solution.