HP announces OpenSwitch, its own Linux-based OS for switches

HP yesterday announced the launch of the OpenSwitch community and a new open source network operating system (NOS). The system is based on Linux, chief technology officer for the company has confirmed.

Together with its partners, Accton Technology Corporation, Arista, Broadcom, Intel, and Vmware, HP wants to deliver a community-based platform that "provides developers and users the ability to accelerate innovation, avoid vendor lock-in, and realize investment protection as they rapidly build data centre networks customized for unique business applications.”

"Open source software, with its collaborative community of specialized developers, accelerates innovation and improves the stability of the software platform, providing organizations with a more powerful infrastructure to support their specific business requirements," said Mark Carroll, chief technology officer for HP Networking. "The newly formed developer community and Linux-based OpenSwitch NOS early release code will help developers address the rapidly evolving business and web-scale networking needs in the industry."

HP is confident that problems of cross-compatibility between proprietary network architectures can only be solved by opening the infrastructure of the networking environment.

“The OpenSwitch Community establishes a virtual innovation zone where a limitless number of developers and users collaborate to exchange information, test theories and innovate to create better, higher quality, and more secure network operating systems,” the company says in a press release.

HP added that the OpenSwitch Community is operating today, and has invited everyone to visit the OpenSwitch website to get more information about the operating system and how to join the community.

OpenSwitch will be supported on HP Altoline open network switches and will be fully supported by HP Technology Services for anyone interested in employing it as part of a rollout.