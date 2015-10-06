Hybrid cloud is in hot demand but controlling consumption still an issue

According to a new survey 79 per cent of IT pros are pursuing a hybrid cloud strategy and one third will grow their cloud services by more than 50 per cent in the coming year.

The figures come from cloud consumption management specilalist Cloud Cruiser which surveyed IT professionals who attended the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Global Summit held in San Francisco and New York City in April and July.

The study also highlights frustrations with respondent's ability to control cloud consumption and allocate costs to the proper business users within their organisation. Its findings include that 66 per cent find it challenging to track cloud consumption for cost allocations, 30 per cent or more will complement their AWS cloud with another cloud, and only 25 per cent are able to align IT costs with consumption.

When it comes to adding additional clouds the most popular options are an internal, private cloud on 31 per cent and Microsoft Azure on 30 per cent. Only 19 per cent cited Google Cloud.

"Survey results like this are always useful to highlight trends and adoption rates of cloud services," says Deirdre Mahon, Chief Marketing Officer at Cloud Cruiser. "These findings tell us what we hear from our customers every day; budget tracking and forecasting is extremely difficult when you simply don't know who is using what service, at what capacity level much less the financial impact. Making investments in the right solutions is critical even during the early stages of cloud adoption. Measure from the beginning and it will pay dividends when your bill comes in month after month".

You can find more on the survey results on the Cloud Cruiser website. The company will be showing its CloudSmart-Now offering that makes it easy track hybrid cloud usage by user and costs at AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas this week.

Image Credit: Shutterstock/Aliwak