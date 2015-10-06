Mobile technology is the future of business

Mobile technology is changing how we do business, to the point where most companies expect to spend at least one fifth of their 2016 IT budgets on mobility.

These are the results of a new poll (PDF) completed by senior IT personnel across a range of industries, and announced today at Gartner Symposium/ITxpo 2015.

The survey, carried out by the IDG Enterprise portfolio of sites in late September, was commissioned by Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) solutions company SOTI.

Survey respondents, including IT decision-makers at C-suite and senior leadership levels, revealed that the biggest trends taking shape across the enterprise are security, integration and pace.

Security concerns top the list of mobile priorities with 69 per cent of IT decision markers citing mobile security, hacking and malware as their number one concern, while 47 per cent are concerned about their ability to keep pace with rapidly changing mobile technologies.

Moreover, 46 per cent of decision makers are concerned about integrating systems, data and applications with enterprise systems.

The survey says that 68 per cent of respondents stated mobility is critical for the success of their businesses; amongst larger organisations of more than 1,000 employees, the number climbed to 74 per cent.

Major investments in mobile technologies will dominate the enterprise in 2016, and 70 per cent of organisations will spend up to one-fifth of their budgets on mobility. An additional 25 per cent of enterprises will spend between 20 to 50 per cent of their IT budget on mobile technology investments.

While most organisations’ first foray into mobility was BYOD, today, 47 per cent are leveraging mobility as the platform to deliver new products and services, and an additional 45 per cent of companies are turning to mobility to drive business process transformation and competitive differentiation.

The survey says that 39 per cent of businesses are aggressively using mobility as a means to extend their ability to engage with customers and partners.

Employees and IT departments are key forces pushing the speed of mobility adoption, with 28 per cent of senior IT decision makers report that employees were in the driver’s seat in dictating the speed of mobility adoption.

An almost equal percentage (27 per cent) of those surveyed reported that IT was determining the pace of mobility adoption within their organisations.