OpenText announces new Global Partner Programme

Enterprise Information Management (EIM) company OpenText, today announced it has transformed its Global Partner Programme. The new partner programme includes a number of significant investments that OpenText will make to support its global partners, including a marketing development fund, loyalty and referral programmes, the company said in a press release.

The three core partner types – Resellers, Service Providers, and Technology Partners, including software and hardware technology vendors, will reap the benefits of the new programme.

“The new Global Partner Programme will redefine OpenText’s go-to-market model in the age of digital, enabling scale, global consistency and added-value to the key enabling digital solutions of Information Management, Business Networks and Analytics,” the company said in a press release.

Each programme includes three new tiers – Silver, Gold and Platinum – and partners will move through the programme tiers upon achievement of specific pre-defined targets in return for enhanced commercial benefits and programme rewards.

OpenText will also be investing in three new partner incentive programs, including the OpenText Market Development Fund Programme, OpenText Partner Loyalty Programme, and the OpenText Referral Programme

“The OpenText Global Partner Program represents a significant investment in our partner community,” said OpenText CEO Mark J. Barrenechea. “As customers move into the Digital World, they are looking for partners who can help them transform their business. We view our partners as an extension of our global sales force, connecting customers with OpenText solutions. By building deeper relationships between OpenText and our value-added partners, we will ensure that customers have access to the right solutions, consultancy and support.”