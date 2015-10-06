Peeple, the controversial people-rating app, disappears

The, uhm, app for people rating, has disappeared from the web. This is news because, as you might imagine, it is very hard for something to completely disappear from the internet.

The app, called Peeple, gained a lot of media attention recently, as it was dubbed “Yelp for People”. Yelp is an app where people can rate restaurants, hotels and stuff like that. A lot of feedback was negative and threatening, as the app was seen as a huge platform for online bullying.

Now, the complete business has disappeared. The website is offline, and the app’s Facebook and Twitter pages seem to have been removed.

Few people who have been able to connect to the website have been met with a landing page that reads "Join the positive revolution #oct12", which hints the app could make a return, IB Times wrote in a report.

One of the app’s founders wrote a blog post a few days back, trying to defend the app against the raging mob also known as everyone, everywhere.

"Since the interview with The Washington Post, I've received death threats and extremely insulting comments aimed at me, my investors, and my family on almost every social media tool possible," said Julia Cordray in her blog post. "I hope now if nothing else by watching me you can clearly see why the world needs more love and positivity."

Cordray said Peeple would work on a 100% opt-in system, with no one being put on the platform without their permission and that there would be no 48-hour waiting period to remove negative comments.