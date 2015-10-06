Using behavioral science to get better value from big data

Companies sometimes struggle to get value from their data. Information is often static and can’t provide insights into individual business decisions.

To help deliver better value from data, decision analytics company OnCorps is unveiling its Adaptive Decision Analytics platform that intelligently engages users and prompts them to make better decisions.

It combines behavioural science and machine learning to identify, create and apply the data an organisation needs to dramatically improve its desired results. OnCorps mobile and online applications are tailored to each client's unique requirements and provide real-time individual diagnostic visualisations, benchmarking, data correlation and personalised smart nudging capabilities.

"Though data and analytics tools are powerful, the challenge is making data relevant and actionable," says Bob Suh, founder and CEO of OnCorps. "Organisations spend too much time and capital collecting and charting data. Not enough time is spent turning data into better decisions. We created OnCorps to usher in the next generation of analytics, applying technology that enables users to track and measure their decisions and nudges them to make choices that improve their odds of success".

OnCorps applications enable individual users to compare their decisions and performance with the real-time benchmark data of various peer performance groups, gaining insight on key differences. Users then track their decisions over time to see how different decisions impact their performance and build a personalised 'decision diary' to capture and improve their decision rules. Finally, applications deliver smart 'nudge' messages, personalised and adapted over time for each user, these prompt changes in behaviours that lead to better outcomes.

OnCorps applications can result in 2-3 times higher user engagement rates and higher quality data. The platform allows configuration of custom applications along with rapid and repeated reporting.

You can find out more and try out the apps on the OnCorps website.

Photo Credit: Adchariyaphoto/Shutterstock