Windows 10 migration: What CIOs and enterprises need to know

In July 2015, Microsoft launched its latest (and arguably best) operating system in the form of Windows 10, meaning the migration race from Windows 7 and the much-derided Windows 8 is well and truly on.

Although there is much excitement among consumers, the disruptive nature of mass software upgrades mean that IT managers and CIOs have a lot more to think about when it comes to implementing a migration plan to Windows 10 from any of Microsoft’s previous operating systems.

The sheer amount of migration tools available, as well as all the potential issues that could occur, only adds to the confusion, leaving CIOs with some awkward decisions to make about how to proceed (if at all).

Enterprise migration

In terms of adoption, Windows 10 has enjoyed an impressive start to life, meaning now could be a good time for enterprises to upgrade and migrate to the new OS. According to a Spiceworks report, Windows 10 has been tested by 60 per cent of IT departments surveyed, with 40 per cent planning on rolling it out this year and an impressive 74 per cent targeting adoption by 2017.

Furthermore, a survey carried out by Adaptiva in May 2015 found that nearly half (49 per cent) of companies plan to wait for more than a year before migrating and, of companies with more than 100,000 end users, 80 per cent plan to wait a year or more.

Why should you upgrade?

Windows 10 is generally considered to be a vast improvement on its predecessor, with a range of new features for enterprise customers available. For example Enterprise Data protection provides personal and corporate data protection wherever the data flows, Microsoft Passport helps employees securely login to applications, websites and networks without the need for a password and there is also a dedicated store called Windows Store for Business.

These improvements do offer several benefits to enterprises. Enhanced flexibility across devices will provide the modern digitally-enabled workforce with greater mobility and agility, the promise of on-going updates should mean the end of major migration upheavals that negatively impact business processes and the application compatibility issues that were seen with the move from Windows 7 to 8 should be significantly reduced.

Potential issues

Despite the positives, as always there are some issues for IT managers to ponder, predominantly centering around privacy and security. With data protection becoming a very public topic due to the spate of recent hack attacks, companies must be sure that everything is in place to protect themselves and their customers. And that’s before budget and time constraints have been considered!

Whatever route companies decide to take, those in charge need to ensure they have all the angles covered in order to make their Windows 10 migration journey as smooth as possible.

