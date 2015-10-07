Handling unstructured IoT data in the enterprise

The Internet of Things is growing fast and as more and more enterprise applications collect IoT data, specifically time series data from sensors, they need fast, reliable and scalable read and write performance.

To best accomplish this, the data must be stored, queried and analysed together. To enable this, Basho Technologies is launching Riak TS, a distributed NoSQL database designed to aggregate and analyse massive amounts of sequenced, unstructured data generated from the IoT and other time series data sources.

"The rise of unstructured data presents a significant opportunity for innovation. As a result, companies are demanding database solutions that are operationally easy and specifically optimised to handle this type of data," says Adam Wray, CEO of Basho. "Built on the same core Riak foundation, we now provide a solution specifically optimised for storing and retrieving unstructured data, making us the only NoSQL player that has specialised offerings for key value, large object and time series data. With Riak TS, customers can more easily scale and execute on Internet-of-Thing uses cases and more".

Riak TS provides high availability combined with massive scalability. It can be made operational at lower costs than traditional relational databases and is easy to manage at scale. Unlike other NoSQL databases, Riak TS enables customers to take advantage of time series applications and ensure they're always available for both read and write operations, with the ability to easily scale as devices or users increase.

If nodes are added Riak TS automatically and uniformly distributes data across the cluster to prevent sharding. Data co-location ensures that time series data is located on the same node based on time, geohash or both to prevent hot spots in clusters.

Data can be validated on input to ensure accuracy and it can be interrogated with SQL-like queries. It can seamlessly integrate with Apache Spark to ensure easier and faster operational analysis of time series data, and of course it integrates with the Basho Data Platform to support multiple database models taking the complexity out of building and deploying active workloads in Big Data, IoT and hybrid cloud applications.

You can find out more about Riak TS on the Basho website and it will be demonstrated at AWS re:Invent this week.

Image Credit: Profit_Image / Shutterstock