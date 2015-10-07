NetSuite announces the launch of two new European data centres

NetSuite, the ERP and CRM giant, has announced that it has opened two new data centres in the EU.

They are located in the Netherlands and Ireland – in Amsterdam and Dublin respectively – and the data centres will help boost the company's European growth when they become operational before the end of the year.

The firm noted that the new data centres will mean its clients will be able to store their NetSuite business data physically in the EU.

Naturally, NetSuite is promising high levels of security and that the centres will deliver on the performance front, and it further noted that both will be powered fully by renewable energy.

Zach Nelson, chief executive of NetSuite, commented: “Europe represents one of NetSuite’s largest growth opportunities. Our data centres in Amsterdam and Ireland are proof of our continued strong commitment to our European customers.

“Today’s news is a key part of our ongoing plan to bring more resources, focus, and investment to our European customers in the form of additional capacity, security and compliance with local data regulations. NetSuite has always had high standards for compliance and security and the European data centres will adhere to those standards.”

Given the company’s ongoing European investment, we could well expect more data centres to be opened before long.