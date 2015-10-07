Porsche dumps Android Auto over security concerns

Porche won't install Google's Android Auto system in its future 911 models because the American tech giant is asking for too much personal (or should I say, mechanical) information about the vehicles.

Instead, it will go for Apple's CarPlay system.

According to a report by MotorTrend, Porsche has opted for Apple's rival CarPlay system over Android Auto due to privacy concerns. "There's no technological reason the 991/2 doesn't have Android Auto playing through its massively upgraded PCM system. Why doesn't it have it? As part of the agreement an automaker would have to enter with Google, Porsche said certain pieces of data must be collected and transmitted back to Mountain View, California," the report notes.

Those “certain” pieces are vehicle speed, throttle position, coolant and oil temp, engine revs.

“Basically Google wants a complete OBD2 [on-board diagnostic] dump whenever someone activates Android Auto.”

“Porsche feels info like that is the secret sauce that makes its cars special. Moreover, giving such data to a multibillion-dollar corporation that's actively building a car, well, that ain't good, either.”

It seems as Porsche is afraid of a little competition.

Google’s spokesperson Liz Markman commented, basically saying the information is needed to make the driving experience as good as possible. In a statement, Markman said Google does not collect some of the data listed by Porsche, such as throttle position and coolant temp, although she declined to provide a full list of data collected.

She also said users must opt-in to share any information, and that some of it will be used for safety.