Twitter launches Moments

Twitter wants to make its platform more accessible and welcoming to newbies and casuals by introducing a new feature.

The feature, called Moments, is a curated list of tweets, photos, videos and other content related to a specific event. The difference between Moments and means of following events we have today is that Moments have editors curating content, and they have a beginning and an end date.

Moments — previously known as "Project Lightning" — is described by Twitter executives as an alternative lens, one that will seem more welcoming for casual users.

The new Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says it's a key part of the company's focus on making Twitter more accessible.

"Currently, the product makes people do a lot of work to realize the value," said Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

When users follow a "moment," like a football game or a presidential primary debate, tweets about it will appear in their timelines. "Get the best tweets," the prompt says. When the event ends, the tweets end.

"This is a platform for telling narratives from the start, middle, and end," project manager Madhu Muthukumar told CNNMoney. "The way we've built the Moments product is to allow people to see that entire arc."

Twitter has been struggling to grow its user base and the company has been active, introducing new features and changing existing ones to try and grow.

It has recently removed the 140-character cap in private messages, and there have even been rumours that it's considering the same for regular tweets