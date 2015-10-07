Wix launched a new website editor

A new website editor from Wix.com was launched today, the company announced via a press release.

The company promises “highly intuitive user interface”, “industry first features” and “integrated functionality”, among other things.

his is also the company’s first full redesign of its cloud-based web editing software since launching the industry’s first do-it-yourself HTML5 Editor in 2012.

“Recognizing that today’s Internet users expect a personalized, intuitive and multi-faceted experience, we’ve created the industry’s most comprehensive code-free editing software for creating a professional online presence,” said Avishai Abrahami, Wix Co-Founder and CEO. “Based on the user’s business category, the new Editor provides a tailored experience, where the features and capabilities most needed are at their fingertips. This isn’t just a product improvement, it’s a leap in what the market has come to expect from code-free platforms.”

Some of the industry-leading code-free features include:

Full screen strip layouts – Containing multiple design elements such as video, image galleries, text and more, these horizontal strips help split up the page into clear sections, allowing for stylistic variation.

Full page video background – Users can upload their own videos or choose from Wix’s free video background library to set up an eye-catching video background for their websites. All video backgrounds, whether full page or on a strip, can be customized by layering any design element, such as pattern overlays and colour palettes, included in the Editor.

Single click Parallax effect – “A first for code-free platforms”, users can now give their website an added layer of dimension by adding a parallax scrolling effect.

Anchor menus and docking elements – Essential but not exclusive to long scrolling websites, Wix users can create website navigation by utilizing Wix’s new anchor menus and element docking feature.

Personalization and tailored features – Based on the users’ profile, the Wix Editor will suggest design and business elements from both the Editor and the Wix App Market.

Verticalised templates – Dedicated templates built with business in mind and utilizing new design capabilities allowing users to more readily input key features while maintaining pure a drag and drop interface.

Contextual in-Editor support – The New Wix Editor provides users with intelligent and curated support throughout the design process without having to leave the editor.

A Wix Editor demo video can be found on this link.