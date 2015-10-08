Apple is a smashing hit in Australia

Apple has done some great work in Australia, with its two new smartphones owning the country's market.

According to a report by the Financial Review, sales of Apple's smartphones has jumped a stunning 31 per cent in the quarter, mostly at the expense of its main rival, Samsung.

Other Android-powered phone manufacturers have also felt the wrath of Apple.

Kantar Worldpanel ComTech has shown that the iPhone 6 was the most-sold handset in the country. The iPhone 6 Plus was on number four. The Kantar report has also shown how the iPhone 6 boosted Apple's sales compared to same time last year. Australian market share has risen from 29.3 per cent in the 2014 August quarter, to 37.8 per cent in the three months ending August 2015. This equates to a volume increase of 75 per cent for Apple, amid a total smartphone market that increased by just 35 per cent.

However, all this work and Android is still king of the world – a total of 53.1 per cent of Australians still use Android-based smartphones. The iOS has a market share of 37.8 per cent.

„Kantar's strategic insight director for Asia Tamsin Timpson said 74 per cent of Australian iPhone 6 buyers in the past three months had owned an iPhone previously, but about 8.5 per cent of buyers had jumped ship from Samsung and Sony. Those asked by Kantar why they had switched mostly said they had been driven by exclusive promotions on offer from the large carriers,“ says the FR report.