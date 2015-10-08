Building agile, scalable SaaS solutions

Technology that’s innovative makes for better services. And each and every business has the potential to not only develop these solutions, but deploy them. However, while it can be very rewarding to build software that turns dreams into reality, it can also be a daunting task.

Elements of Successful SaaS Solutions

Understanding what constitutes a successful SaaS solution can go a long way to helping a business to plan their development process.

Every successful SaaS platform is scalable, reliable, secure and flexible. However, above all, a SaaS solution that’s truly successful is one customer love to use. Therefore, the technology involved in the creation of any SaaS solution should be that which is aligned both with the goals of your business and with the needs of your customers.

It is important to build for the future when designing a platform to suit the needs of customers. However, it’s also important to ensure that an adaptable framework be so that future challenges can be met. This also means locating those that have abstract thinking ability, as well as the ability to look at the long term. It’s this kind of diverse and talented team that will create solutions that look ahead as they improve the quality of your collection of tools.

Configuring and Customising your Solution

Not only will business entities need to be in place, but you will also have to determine levels of access control to the data involved with the creation of your solution. It’s also crucial to have certain business processes in place, as well as a user interface that’s comfortable for everyone involved in the creation of your solution to use.

Business Rules

Having business rules in place following the configuration of your solution will result in standardisation across every department. When a solution is created based on established business rules, you can take your solution a step further, allowing for customised services that make your company stand out.

Architecture and Infrastructure

Scalability must be present both in the environment and in the application itself. The architecture of your SaaS solution should include a load balancing provision, third-party integration and the attachment of newly-added servers to your environment.

Infrastructure should allow for the balancing of hardware-based load, as well as management of dynamic server nodes.

Beyond the Build

Having successfully built a SaaS platform is only the beginning. Innovation has no timeline. Once your solution has been built, it’s time to pay even closer attention, because this is when your customers will tell you what they think of your solution. It’s also the time to place your attention on the data you receive, as well as to any trends you observe.

Data is critical because it will confirm which areas of your solution were successful. It will also show you where your solution missed the mark, which can help you predict these pitfalls in the future. Just like your SaaS solution, your team will need to be flexible; able to adapt to each step in the cycle.

The old adage is true: our ambitions guide our future. Ensuring that the SaaS solutions you develop and the technology that you use to develop them with will fulfil your company’s goals is absolutely critical. The incorporation of new technology can indeed be intimidating.

However, having a platform that’s not only customer-driven but accessible can hold numerous benefits for both your company and your customers. The same is true when you gather a team that is motivated to create a solution and that also possesses the knowledge necessary to do so.

Beata Green is Managing Director of HeadChannel Ltd

Photo credit: Alexander Supertramp / Shutterstock