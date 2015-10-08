Google announces a project for a faster mobile web

Google announced a new open-source project yesterday, aimed at improving the speed and the performance of the mobile web.

The project, called Accelerated Mobile Pages, aims to „dramatically improve the performance of the mobile web“, it says in a press release.

“We want webpages with rich content like video, animations and graphics to work alongside smart ads, and to load instantaneously. We also want the same code to work across multiple platforms and devices so that content can appear everywhere in an instant—no matter what type of phone, tablet or mobile device you’re using,” the company said in a press release.

The project relies on AMP HTML, a new open framework built entirely out of existing web technologies, which allows websites to build light-weight webpages. The company also announced that nearly 30 publishers from around the world are taking part in the AMP HTML, and is hoping that others will join them fast, too.

Twitter, Pinterest, WordPress.com, Chartbeat, Parse.ly, Adobe Analytics and LinkedIn are among the first group of technology partners planning to integrate AMP HTML pages.

"We hope the open nature of Accelerated Mobile Pages will protect the free flow of information by ensuring the mobile web works better and faster for everyone, everywhere,” Google concludes its announcement.

For a moment there I thought Google might be doing good for the sake of doing good, but it took the company only three sentences into the press release to mention the word "advertising”.

It says that slow loading pages lose a lot of readers, and with them a lot of potential advertising money. Keyword here – money.