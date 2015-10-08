Uber claims Lyft CTO is behind the February hack attack

Uber is laying blame for the February 2015 hack and data theft on none other than its main competitor – Lyft.

Back in February 2015, someone broke into Uber's servers and stole data of more than 50,000 its drivers, and now Uber claims the thief’s IP address points to Lyft's chief of technology Chris Lambert.

Uber filed a lawsuit in San Francisco federal court and, according to the company’s court papers, an unidentified person using a Comcast IP address had access to a security key used in the breach.

According to a Reuters report, two sources say the address was assigned to Lambert.

The court papers draw no direct connection between the Comcast IP address and the hacker. In fact, the IP address was not the one from which the data breach was launched. But, U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler ruled that the information sought by Uber in a subpoena of Comcast records was "reasonably likely" to help reveal the "bad actor" responsible for the hack.

On Monday, Lyft spokesman Brandon McCormick said the company had investigated the matter "long ago" and concluded "there is no evidence that any Lyft employee, including Chris, downloaded the Uber driver information or database, or had anything to do with Uber's May 2014 data breach,” Reuters wrote in a report.

McCormick declined to comment on whether the Comcast IP address belongs to Lambert. He also declined to describe the scope of Lyft's internal investigation or say who directed it.

Lambert declined to comment in person or over email.