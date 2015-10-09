Apple only hires engineers Tesla fires, Musk says

It feels like Christmas to me every time Elon Musk says something. Before, it was because he always says something which gives me hope for a better tomorrow. Now, it's just because he likes trolling Apple.

In an interview with German newspaper Handelsblatt, he made fun of Apple's car building efforts, saying the American company only hires engineers that Tesla fires.

"They have hired people we’ve fired. We always jokingly call Apple the 'Tesla Graveyard.' If you don’t make it at Tesla, you go work at Apple. I’m not kidding," Musk says.

Then he got all serious, praising Apple for its efforts. He says that moving into the car building industry was "the next logical thing”, but he doesn't seem to take their plans too seriously as a threat to Tesla.

"Did you ever take a look at the Apple Watch?”, he asks, laughing as he does it. “No, seriously. It’s good that Apple is moving and investing in this direction. But cars are very complex compared to phones or smartwatches," Musk said. “You can't just go to a supplier like Foxconn and say: Build me a car. But for Apple, the car is the next logical thing to finally offer a significant innovation. A new pencil or a bigger iPad alone were not relevant enough.”

Musk also had a dig at Germany’s carmaking industry, saying gasoline has reached its peak and that we must innovate.

"You see what's happened with the current diesel scandal at Volkswagen. In order to make progress, they apparently had to cheat. I think if you intentionally mislead governments around the world with software that is designed to only be effective at the test stand, this is a very conscious action."