Apple Pay on course for major expansion in US, coming to Starbucks

Apple is pushing harder with its mobile payment service over in the US, and has announced a number of new major chains which will be introducing the system.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Apple Pay is coming to selected Starbucks outlets by the close of 2015 as part of a pilot scheme, and will reach no less than 7,500 stores in 2016.

Apple Pay is also coming to KFC and Chili's Grill & Bar next year, as well, Jennifer Bailey, vice president of the payment service, told the Re/code conference.

Over in the States, Apple Pay hasn’t made the impact that Cupertino was hoping for, so it certainly needs something of a push. The service was launched last autumn, but only caters for one per cent of US retail transactions, at least according to figures from Aite Group.

While broad adoption may not be so impressive, figures among Apple Watch owners are high as you’d expect, with no less than 80 per cent of smartwatch users making use of the contactless payment system.

Wristly, who carried out that research, forecasts that in time, 95 per cent of Apple smartwatch owners will make use of the payment service regularly.

Meanwhile, rival system Samsung Pay caught some bad news this week, with the revelation that a Samsung subsidiary which was responsible for core technology in the payment service was hacked.

However, Samsung said the breach didn’t involve customer payment information being compromised at any point.