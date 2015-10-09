BlackBerry ad platform receiving a billion requests a day

BlackBerry may not be the global smartphone powerhouse it once was, but its messaging platform BBM is certainly proving successful in the advertising industry.

The US company confirmed earlier this week that it now receives more than one billion ad requests every day from BBM users.

Back in March, BlackBerry revealed that the platform was receiving 20 billion requests per month, but it seems like that number has continued to rise. Matthew Talbot, the company’s senior vice president of emerging solutions, attributes some of the success to the launch of Native Ad units earlier this year. This has received interest from a wide range of brands looking to interact with consumers across mobile platforms.

Although once a market leader, BlackBerry struggled to deal with smartphone competition from Android devices and the iPhone, which has seen its market share and revenue figures decline consistently in recent years. However, its focus on its ad units appears to be paying off, with a new video ad format also in the works.

For Talbot, the recent advertising successes offer some light at the end of the tunnel for BlackBerry following its recent disappointments.

“This exciting milestone of 1 billion ad requests per day, combined with our other recent announcements regarding PayPal money transfers within the BBM Chat window, the BBM Money instant pay and Pay Now integrated Ads units, and new functionality like Private Chat, should remind people that BBM is very much alive and thriving.”