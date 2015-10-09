Data theft 'inevitable' to 71 per cent of UK workers

Two-thirds (65 per cent) of UK workers feel more vulnerable to data hacks than they did a year ago.

According to new research from Citrix, the majority (71 per cent) of respondents cited data theft as “inevitable” at some point. And one in three (33 per cent) 16 to 25-year-olds feel much more vulnerable to hacks, compared with just 15 per cent of over-55s.

“The sheer number of high-profile data breaches in the last 12 months has resulted in workers feeling more vulnerable to hackers than ever before,” said Chris Mayers, chief security architect, Citrix. “This is especially prevalent in younger age groups, who are more likely to have large volumes of important data stored and maintained online.”

While workers clearly feel more at risk of personal data theft than ever before, it seems their approaches to combating this threat are outdated: Two in three respondents (68 per cent) cited physical documentation as a risk and chose shredding as a preferred means of disposing of information, almost a third (30 per cent) of respondents are still reliant on USB memory sticks to back-up important data and just nine per cent use the cloud.

“While workers clearly accept their data is at risk, many are still reliant on dated practices - such as using USB sticks and shredding paper documents - to store and protect their information, when more advanced and robust measures are available,” Mayers said.

