Twitter revamps its Amplify video ad platform

Twitter has expanded its Amplify features as the video advertising landscape becomes more competitive.

It will now be easier to use Amplify to monetise videos due to a host of new features, including the option of pre-roll ads. In addition, users will also be able to upload video directly to Twitter via the web.

David Regan, senior product manager for Twitter’s video team, said that the new offering means that it is easier than ever before for advertisers to push their content across the micro-blogging site.

“Publishers simply upload their videos to video.twitter.com to start monetizing their content, and are then paid the majority of the ad revenue through automated rev-share payments,” he explained. “Advertisers can select categories of video content they want to run pre-roll with and can layer on additional audience targeting. Then, our technology dynamically inserts their pre-roll ads into the most relevant videos being watched by their target audience.”

In addition to the new features, content publishers will receive 70 per cent of all revenue generated, with 30 per cent going to Twitter. Facebook, which takes a 45 per cent share of ad revenue, has also been bolstering its video ad offering of late, creating a Suggested Video feed whenever users click on video content.

Twitter has already agreed deals with Fox, MTV and BuzzFeed to use the new Amplify offering in the US and there are plans to expand further internationally. The decision to revamp its video ad platform comes just a week after the social network announced that Jack Dorsey had become its permanent CEO. Dorsey is likely to have been the driving force behind the Amplify changes, as he is responsible for both revenue generation and overall growth at the company.