vCita launches new mobile CRM for SMBs

Small businesses are no different from larger ones when seeking to get the most productivity out of each working day. However, they don't always have access to the kind of productivity software used by larger businesses.

To help smaller companies compete, client engagement specialist vCita is launching a new solution built from the ground up to support on-the-go lifestyles of service-based SMBs.

vCita Mobile is an integrated, customisable client engagement and CRM app that enables small business to access information, perform critical client facing tasks, and quickly serve customers round the clock. At the same time it helps them save resources on routine tasks such as scheduling, invoicing, and document sharing. The CRM app is integrated with a business website and email to let clients to schedule appointments, book services, and pay fees online, reducing the load on the company.

"Today's small business service professionals are trying to squeeze as much productivity out of their workday as possible, while facing ever increasing competition where client response times could make the difference between losing and keeping a client," says Itzik Levy, founder and chief executive officer of vCita. "When we developed vCita Mobile, this is the type of business we had in mind. The app’s business management capabilities maximise productivity, and our website, email and social network integrations ensure fast response to client requests, and unparalleled level of customer service".

Features of vCita Mobile include a customisable online portal where customers can schedule appointments, pay invoices, share documents, and communicate online or by phone. Staff are able to accept, reject or reschedule appointments from their phone, reducing scheduling conflicts. Businesses can get instant notification for any client request from the web, email or social media and immediately respond via the mobile app.

It's also possible to access all client information from anywhere, manage work schedules, assign client appointments to staff members and share information across a team. Invoices can be generated and sent outside the office and the system can generate reminders for upcoming appointments, or send alerts to clients who require a follow-up at a specific time or who warrant special attention.

The vCita Mobile platform can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play or you can find more information on the company's website.

Photo Credit: EDHAR/Shutterstock