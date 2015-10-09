Windows 10 mobile: The impact on SMBs

SMEs are shifting more and more towards a focus on mobile devices. To power that shift, they require software operating systems that will allow them to handle all the tasks they currently do on desktop and laptops, with the same ease on mobile devices, including the ability to manage social media, edit documents, and create and edit a website.

Business owners, who are ultimately consumers, want the same simplicity and accessibility on mobile devices they enjoy on desktop devices. They need to be able to do more on mobile - rather than just viewing results, they need to be able to act on them.

The big news for Windows 10 Mobile is its cross-compatibility with iOS and Android apps, eliminating the need for developers to rebuild them fully for Windows.

Leading platforms like Windows however should be striving to set the standard for functional browser based applications. Users shouldn’t need a separate application to perform a task. Windows have moved in this direction to an extent by unifying the experience between mobile and desktop, not only from an interface perspective but also by syncing user notifications and actions.

The future of the small business mobile experience is mobile and collaborative, seamlessly integrating desktop and mobile. Small businesses need to be able to perform any task on any suitable device and the multi-function of Windows 10 and Windows 10 Mobile allows just this.

Laurent Gibb, CEO at BaseKit