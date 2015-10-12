Customer contact info the target in Dow Jones data breach

Yet another company has been hit by a data breach, this time with the parent company of the Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones, notifying its customers last week of a breach that may affect thousands.

Dow Jones chief executive William Lewis issued a letter to customers on Friday, stating that the data from 3,500 individuals could have been accessed, although they are yet to discover any direct evidence that information was stolen. The letter also stated that the focus of the breach appeared to be in order to obtain contact information such as names, addresses and email addresses of current and former subscribers to send fraudulent solicitations.

The company has also sent letters to individuals whose financial information was potentially accessed, saying they have taken steps to stop the hacks.

Ken Westin, a senior security analyst at the cybersecurity company Tripwire, said that the rise of the underground markets where hackers and fraudsters engage in commerce with one another has created a black market economy that generates demand for our personal information.

He also went on to say that he isn’t surprised that the hackers had targeted Dow Jones, with all financial services businesses being hot targets for cybercrime and fraud.

The company is that latest in a long list of companies that have been hit by data breaches this year, joining the list with Ashley Madison, Hope Depot and Target.

Image source: Shutterstock/wk1003mike