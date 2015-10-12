OnePlus plans manufacturing partnership in India with Foxconn

India is an important market for burgeoning smartphone operator OnePlus, but in the past 12 months the company has failed to deliver smartphones at a fast rate.

It plans to fix that with a Foxconn partnership to build 500,000 units per month at peak production in India. The phones will be manufactured at Foxconn’s Rising Stars factory, a 30,000 square foot facility located in Andhra Pradesh.

OnePlus is already making outrageous promotional deals inside India, including a free OnePlus One if the delivery takes over 60 minutes in the southern city Bengaluru. By having the manufacturing in India, it should speed up those times even more.

That pales in contrast to investment OnePlus is making outside of Asia. The company still lacks any physical presence in Europe or the United States, despite selling a large amount of OnePlus One and 2 units in the two regions.

Foxconn’s move into India shows the company’s interest in globalisation, despite making more money per unit in China where it pays workers very little. India is not much better on worker’s rights, which may be why the company is heavily investing in the country, looking to reach one million employers in the next two years.

It does have plans to open a facility in the United States, but with all of the red tape surrounding pollution, manufacturing and workers rights in the West, it might be a while before we see a large Foxconn factory pop-up in the US.