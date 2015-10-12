UK's cities looking for a piece of £35m eco-pie

The UK Government has announced a £35 million fund to boost the country's green initiative. A total of 12 cities will compete for the funds by showing off their proposals for the "Go Ultra Low Cities” programme.

The programme, run by the Office for Low Emission Vehicles (OLEV), will announce it is considering proposals for expanding the electric vehicle fleet in York, Northern Ireland, Dundee, London, Leicester, Milton Keynes, the North East, Nottingham, Oxford, Sheffield, the West of England and West Yorkshire.

The winning cities will be announced before the end of 2015.

"We are determined to maintain international leadership on the uptake of ultra-low emission vehicles," said Transport Minister Andrew Jones. "I look forward to seeing the winning ideas for greener, cheaper cars in action. This funding for eco-cities is part of our £500m funding programme over the next five years to support British industry and achieve our ambition of almost every car, bus and van in the UK being ultra-low emission by 2050,” said OLEV.

"We will work closely with the winning regions to help increase motorists' awareness of the variety, economy and practicality of ultra-low emission vehicles through innovative schemes that incentivise purchase, increase use and enhance infrastructure," said Poppy Welch, head of Go Ultra Low.

Some of these cities will see the increase in ultra-low emission vehicles on their streets, improving air quality and reducing costs for their owners. The collaborative campaign is the first of its kind, sys Fleetpoint, bringing together a consortium of seven leading vehicle manufacturers (Audi, BMW, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Renault, Toyota and Volkswagen), Government and the Society of Motoring Manufacturers and Traders.