Vodafone expands home broadband nationwide

Today Vodafone has announced it's bringing its fixed line home broadband and phone packages to 22 million premises across the UK. The service, which was first rolled out in June 2015, now covers approximately 80 per cent of the country, according to ISPReview, and will offer its users internet speeds of up to 76 Mbps.

Until today the service has only been available to existing Vodafone mobile customers: it is now available to both existing and new customers across the UK.

Vodafone has decided to also treat everyone who signs up for the service with a year's worth of Netflix. On top of that the operator said their packages are being offered at half-price for the first 12 months of service.

“We have had great feedback on our broadband service from the customers involved in our regional launch. We are really pleased that they are finding the speeds as fast as they hoped for, while the Vodafone Connect companion app gives them an unprecedented level of control over their devices,” said Jeroen Hoencamp, CEO of Vodafone UK. "We are looking forward to many other customers taking us up on our great offer and joining us on our journey to be the UK’s leading providers of entertainment services.”

All of the packages offered require customers to take Vodafone’s Phone Line Rental, costing £16.99 per month, or £13.59 if paid a year in advance.

Full packages and pricing can be found on Vodafone’s media centre site.