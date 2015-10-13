Adobe and Dropbox team up

Adobe and Dropbox have announced a partnership today, bringing stronger integration between the two products which will surely be beneficial for users on both sides.

According to an Adobe press release, the new partnership means people using Adobe products will be able to save files directly to their Dropbox folders, while those going into their cloud locker first will be able to edit PFF files directly on the cloud.

The integration might not mean much for the desktop user who already has it the easy way, but iOS and Android users will have reasons to feel jolly.

“As the inventor of PDF, Adobe brings over 20 years of experience with secure digital documents,” said Kevin M. Lynch, senior vice president and general manager of Adobe Document Cloud at Adobe. “The requirements of our customers have constantly evolved over time; today, mobile has become the rule and people expect to complete work quickly and simply wherever and whenever they need. Our work with Dropbox, as our first file sync and share partner, will help Adobe Document Cloud customers and people around the world be more productive with the documents at the centre of their daily lives.”

Users anywhere in the world can take advantage of the new feature starting today, adding their Dropbox account in Acrobat DC or Acrobat Reader on desktop.

The iOS integrations between Acrobat Reader and Dropbox will be available in the coming months, Adobe says, with Android and web integrations to follow sometime next year, in 2016.