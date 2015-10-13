Cyber London startup programme open for applications

Cyber London is starting its second programme to support Europe’s cyber security startups.

Its first programme took place between April and July earlier this year and provided support, training and entrepreneurial guidance to fledgling security businesses.

Read more: Edinburgh now a major technology hub as startups thrive

Much like its predecessor, the second programme hopes to accelerate and reinforce the development of some of the most promising security firms over a 14-week programme. Upon completion, each organisation will present their business ideas to potential investors, partners and customers during the in-house Demo Day.

Applications for Cyber London are now open for both startups and growth-stage companies from across Europe, with the only criteria being that you must be working on technology with security applications. As well as advice and mentoring, businesses that are enrolled on the programme will receive a £15,000 investment in return for three per cent equity.

The Cyber London organisers and entrants will be hoping that the second programme proves as successful as the first. Out of the eight teams that graduated from the initial programme, all but one has been fast-tracked onto the next growth stage of its business plan.

Alex van Someren, one of Cyber London’s co-founders, hopes that the next programme will be even more beneficial to Europe’s security startups than the first.

Read more: NASA offers its patents to start-ups for free

“The success of the first programme has proven the value that can be derived from bringing together the brightest new start-ups in a hothouse environment and plying them with the skills, knowledge and contacts that they need to get to the next stage of their evolution,” he said. “We’ve learned a lot from the first programme and are keen to attract the same high level of applicants to the next one.”