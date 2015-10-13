Ixia protects businesses by lowering attack surface

Network security firm Ixia announced a new platform which aims to improve corporate cyber-security by limiting the attack surface.

The ThreatARMOR appliance inspects and blocks traffic from malicious IPs, hijacked IPs, and unassigned or unused IP space/addresses, thus reducing network attack surface and freeing resources to focus on more critical issues.

A network attack surface is the sum of every access avenue an individual can use to gain access to an enterprise network. ThreatARMOR enables enterprise customers to:

Block traffic from known bad IP addresses at line-rate speeds onsite without sending traffic outside the private network for inspection

Add malicious IP addresses for blocking, either manually or automatically from SIEM tools

Identify and stop infected internal devices from communicating to known botnet C&C servers

Block traffic by geography from entire countries that likely have no valid reason to access the network

Block unused IP space / unassigned IP addresses and hijacked domains from the network

“What’s killing security is not technology, it’s operations,” stated Jon Oltsik, ESG senior principal analyst and the founder of the firm’s cybersecurity service. “Companies are looking for ways to reduce their overall operations requirements and need easy to use, high performance solutions, like ThreatARMOR, to help them do that.”

“ThreatARMOR allows organizations of all sizes to elegantly deflect potential threats on a global scale and basis,” says Christian Pfalz, Sales Manager at Dimension Data. “By using ongoing threat intelligence to deflect unwanted traffic before it accesses the network, this new element stands to reduce the strain and improve ROI on businesses’ existing security resources quite dramatically.”

The appliance’s price is $19,995 (£13,015) plus $2,995 (£1,949) for a one year ATI subscription.