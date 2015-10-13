Microsoft will decide when to push Windows 10 Mobile updates to devices

Microsoft will have the final say when it comes to Windows 10 Mobile updates, overruling carriers and operators. The comment comes a few weeks before new Lumia devices are expected to launch, and the Windows 10 Mobile rollout begins.

Fragmentation on Windows is not as bad as it is on Android, but there have been a few slip-ups in the past. Taking over the entire update process might be a way for Microsoft to control all operators, to make sure the device is updated at an adequate time.

This does put a lot of pressure on the operator, who might not deem the update feasible. That said, Windows 8 Phone only had a few third-party providers, Nokia being the most active and popular, which is now a part of the Microsoft hardware division.

Microsoft obviously hopes that Windows 10 Mobile will bring a new slew of devices into the ecosystem, but mobile manufacturers have been particularly silent. The Lumia 950 and 950 XL will be the first devices running Windows 10 Mobile—coming later this year.

For duo-OS smartphones, Microsoft will have to wait for the operator. In China, Xiaomi is working on a ROM to load both Android and Windows 10 Mobile. Microsoft wants to gain market share in China and is willing to sacrifice control for customers.

Even with the new control over Windows 10 Mobile, it is unlikely Microsoft will see a large boon in sales. India, Indonesia, Malaysia, China, and other Asian countries are turning to Android rather than Windows Phone or BlackBerry. In the US and Europe, it is even less likely Microsoft sees growth, unless the Lumia 950 or 950 XL win over customers.