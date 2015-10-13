What's happening at VMWorld Europe 2015?

This week, VMWare has brought its annual VMWorld conference to Europe, taking place at the Fira Gran Via centre in Barcelona.

For anyone unaware of VMWorld (as I was until fairly recently) it brings together IT technical professionals and decision makers from companies of all sizes together to discuss the latest trends and developments in virtualisation.

It's all about evolving and adapting to the current mobile-cloud era, taking a software-defined approach through the likes of hybrid cloud software and hyper-converged storage in order to "innovate like a startup and execute like an enterprise."

The general theme for VMWorld Europe 2015 centres around "digital transformation" and the disruption of traditional business models, with companies today needing to be agile and able to scale their solutions in order to keep up.

I'll be here for the next two days, speaking to some of the vendors on show (which features the likes of HP and Dell) and attending seminars with the aim of shedding some like on the current world of virtualisation.

Sessions are all ready in full swing, so stay tuned for updates throughout the day, including a roundup of this mornings keynote and interviews with some of the most innovative companies leading the way in the industry.