Apple faces £500 million fine after losing patent lawsuit

He who lives by the sword, shall die by the sword, goes the saying, and it seems to be true once again, as Apple has found swallowing the bitter pill it was forcing Samsung to take.

According to a Reuters report on Wednesday morning, Apple was found guilty of using patented technology in many of its most popular devices.

The patent in question is owned by the University of Wisconsin-Madison's licensing arm and the U.S. jury said the patent was valid. The trial will now move on to determine how much Apple owes in damages, and according to Reuters, the fine could go as high as $862 million (£562m).

Representatives for the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF) and Apple could not immediately be reached for comment. WARF sued Apple in January 2014 alleging infringement of its 1998 patent for improving chip efficiency.

Processors which were looked at for patent infringement were Apple’s A7, A8 and A8X, found in some of the company’s flagship models, such as the iPhone 6 and the iPhone 6 Plus. A couple of iPads also could be infringing the patent.

According to court papers, Apple denied any infringement and said the patent was invalid, but U.S. District Judge William Conley thinks otherwise. He scheduled the trial to proceed in three phases: liability, damages, and finally, whether Apple infringed the patent wilfully, which could lead to enhanced penalties.

Reuters says that the University also launched a second patent infringement lawsuit against Apple last month, this time for the A9 and A9X processors found in iPhone 6S and the 6S Plus, as well as the iPad Pro.