Apple reveals new iMacs with 4K and 5K Retina displays, plus Force Touch

Apple has refreshed its iMac range with new Retina displays, and has introduced Force Touch to its desktop computers via one of its all new wireless accessories.

The new 21.5in iMac now offers a 4K Retina display variant with a resolution of 4096 x 2304, which is four times higher than the standard 25.1in iMac.

As for the 27in iMac, that now boasts a 5K Retina display across the whole range, which Apple notes crams in seven times more pixels than a standard full HD display (with a resolution of 5120 x 2880).

The 27in model has also been juiced up with sixth-generation Intel Core processors (Skylake) and the latest in AMD graphics to deliver what Apple claims is up to 3.7 teraflops of compute power.

As for the 21.5in iMac, that doesn't go with Skylake but instead runs with fifth-generation Core processors (Broadwell) offering enhanced Intel Iris Pro graphics.

All the machines now sport a pair of Thunderbolt 2 ports, along with three stream 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and new storage options in terms of Apple's Fusion Drive.

Apple says that the Fusion Drive is now easier on the wallet with a cheaper configuration that boasts a 1TB spinning hard disk combined with 24GB of flash. You can also get 2TB and 3TB models which have 128GB of flash on board allowing for speeding up the loading of more files.

Finally, Apple also unveiled a new Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse 2 and Magic Trackpad 2. These wireless peripherals are powered by a rechargeable battery, designed to be comfortable, sleeker in some cases (the keyboard is 13 per cent smaller) and generally more pleasant to use.

And the Magic Trackpad 2 now comes with Force Touch technology, as seen on the Apple Watch, which allows for new ways to interact with your computer depending on the pressure applied – so, for example, if you’re holding down on the pad to fast forward a video, pressing harder will speed up the rate you’re fast forwarding at.

Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, commented: “From the first iMac to today, the spirit of iMac has never wavered – deliver the ultimate desktop experience with the latest technologies, gorgeous displays and cutting-edge designs.

“These are the most stunning iMacs we’ve ever made. With our gorgeous new Retina displays, more powerful processors and graphics and all-new Magic accessories, the new iMac continues to redefine the ultimate desktop experience.”

These machines are out now, and the new 21.5in iMac starts at £899, with the Retina display model pitched at £1199. As for the 5K 27in iMac, that starts at £1449.

The Magic Keyboard is priced at £79, with the Magic Mouse 2 going for £65, and the new Magic Trackpad 2 will remove £109 from your wallet.