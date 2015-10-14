Candidates are flocking to Hired in search of IT jobs

Over 300 of the UK’s fastest growing businesses have joined new online recruiting platform Hired.co.uk since launch in March 2015, as the demand for Britain’s skilled, digital workforce grows.

Over 13,000 candidates have joined Hired.co.uk in the last six months, the company said in a press release.

“This unique marketplace approach places candidates in charge of the hiring process, allowing them to decide which opportunities they want to pursue,” it says.

At the core of Hired is the candidate experience, where they get their own Talent Advocate who acts as their career coach. In addition to helping them find a job they love, Hired pays candidates a bonus of £1200 when they get hired through the platform.

Hired UK is part of a global technology explosion and alongside its sister services in the US, is helping firms to source the talent they need to grow. London is already the fourth largest market for Hired behind San Francisco, New York and Los Angeles, all of whom launched in 2014.

As the UK technology landscape and start-up ecosystem continues to flourish, Hired expects London to track its New York business with continued month-on-month growth in clients and candidates through 2016.

Layla Kidwai, Head of Talent at WorldRemit comments: “Recruiters can overwhelm you with calls, texts and emails, but with Hired I get excited on Monday mornings at the thought of seeing my weekly email reminding me to log in and see a new batch of candidates.”

Ryan Shmaltz, Executive Vice President, Product Development at Blippar added: “The Blippar team is growing rapidly, and Hired is instrumental in connecting us with top talent across engineering, product, and design."