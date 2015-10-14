Mass layoffs in Twitter, engineers the primary target

Twitter isn’t exactly blossoming, which is something the company let everyone in the entire world know. A total of 336 Twitter workers have been laid off, which represents some eight per cent of its complete workforce.

Most layoffs were handed to engineers and the products department.

Twitter’s problem is that, despite its importance as means to quickly and virally spreading information, it’s growing too slowly. Because of this persistent problem, the company decided to also let CEO Dick Costolo go, after an impressive five years on the spot.

The new CEO, Jack Dorsey, who has been the interim chief for a few months, has already begun restructuring. Laying off will allow, as he said via Twitter (and how else could he, really?) the service to focus more on services of higher priority, whatever those may be.

In a company-wide email titled "A more focused Twitter", Dorsey said: "We feel strongly that engineering will move much faster with a smaller and nimbler team, while remaining the biggest percentage of our workforce. And the rest of the organisation will be streamlined in parallel, IB Times said.

"So we have made an extremely tough decision: we plan to part ways with up to 336 people from across the company. We are doing this with the utmost respect for each and every person. Twitter will go to great lengths to take care of each individual by providing generous exit packages and help finding a new job."

"Thank you all for your trust and understanding here," Dorsey said in his email. "This isn't easy. But it is right. The world needs a strong Twitter, and this is another step to get there."